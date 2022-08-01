Are Museums Great For Dates? People Discuss Whether Or Not This Is Actually A Good Idea

Singles are always looking for inventive date ideas aside from going out to dinner or grabbing some drinks.

After all, engaging in activities with a date can actually be a great way to cut through the awkwardness, open up, and make some fun memories together.

Some popular options have always included attending events like comedy shows and concerts, as well as more hands-on activities like going to Top Golf or hitting the ice rink.

But, one debated date location is museums. Will viewing historical works elevate an outing or just bore your date to death?

Reddit users recently divulged their opinions on the “museum date” and shared some pretty good points.

‘Dinner And Drinks’ Is Getting Old

“The older I get, the less I find, ‘Let’s get drinks!’ appealing. If a random asked me on a date to a museum, I would be ecstatic.”

–Kotch11

Museums Are Great Conversation Starters

“I went to a museum for a first date, and now, we are married! I think that if you both like museums, it is a good low-pressure first date because the works give you a lot to talk about.”

