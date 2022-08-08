Avoid Overcrowding And Sky-High Prices By Visiting These Four Low-Key Beach Towns This Summer

Are you looking to hit the coast and enjoy some cute beach town vibes before the summer comes to a close?

If so, you should consider some more low-key seaside towns. Because while ultra-popular destinations like the Hamptons, Miami, Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, and more may seem appealing, you might have a better experience in a quieter location.

First, you will not have to deal with severe tourist overcrowding. And since there will be fewer vacationers, you will be able to find more budget-friendly accommodations, restaurants, and local attractions.

Plus, the most important parts of escaping to the beach are soaking up some sunshine and lounging in the waves anyway.

So, here are some other less frequented beachside locations that still pack a fun and affordable punch.

Oak Island, North Carolina

The viral Netflix series Outer Banks made so many beach-lovers want to frequent the North Carolina region. But, instead of going to the largest five barrier islands, you might want to check out Oak Island.

Oak Island is a more scenic retreat where visitors can get away from the “hustle and bustle” of the other tourist-packed islands. Not only are all Oak Island beaches pet-friendly, but there are also tons of activities to enjoy.

You can tour the Oak Island Lighthouse, visit the Nature Center, hit the Oak Island Golf Country Club, or just lounge on the gorgeous shores.

