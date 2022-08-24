Breaking Down K-Pop Group Blackpink’s Rise To Fame And Latest Record Breaking Feat

Even if you do not listen to K-pop, you have likely heard of the four-women group Blackpink that has been taking over the music genre in South Korea and abroad.

In fact, their latest music video for the track “Pink Venom” just broke the world record for largest twenty-four-hour debut of a female artist’s music video.

“Pink Venom” racked up over ninety million views in just one day– topping their own previous video for “How You Like That.”

Now, it is clear that Blackpink is a K-pop force to be reckoned with. So, let’s dive into the girls behind the name.

Blackpink Debuted In 2016

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie are the four unstoppable women behind Blackpink.

Rosé is the group’s main singer, along with Jisoo. Meanwhile, Jennie is Blackpink’s main rapper, and Lisa is the group’s main dancer.

Together, they put on multilingual performances that draw influence from pop, hip-hop, rock, and electronic music.

Instagram; pictured above are Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie

