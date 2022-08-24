Georgia Toddler Miraculously Finds Grandmother Who Had Been Missing For Days While Chasing Bubbles In His Backyard

On August 9, an eighty-two-year-old Georgia woman named Nina Lipscomb was tragically reported missing.

Nina was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and, during a family gathering at her niece’s home, reportedly slipped away before family members noticed.

Authorities and worried community members immediately launched a multi-day search for the grandmother, and Nina was eventually found. But, no one could have guessed who Nina’s rescuer would be.

On August 12, Coweta County mother Brittany Moore had been blowing bubbles with her one and half-year-old son, Ethan, when the inconceivable happened.

Some bubbles drifted through the air toward the edge of their fence. And, after Ethan chased the bubbles, something in the woods caught his eye– feet.

The toddler then told his mother, who openly shared the influx of emotions she felt at that moment in a Facebook post.

“In these moments, I would like to say I handled this well– but that would be a lie. I did not know the conditions, I had many fight or flight reactions, and I sobbed. I sobbed, and all I could think was, ‘She is right here. Please be alive,'” Brittany recalled.

Following the discovery, first responders promptly arrived on the scene and thankfully confirmed the mother’s hopes. Nina was alive and just suffering from disorientation.

Then, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office reported that the grandmother was placed in good hands.

