He Freaked Out On His Girlfriend For Making A Dessert To Bring To His Mom’s Dinner Party

A 26-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 23-year-old girlfriend named Rosie for about one year so far.

Sadly, Rosie and his mom pretty much hate one another, and he says it’s because their personalities are just so polar opposite. His mom is incredibly traditional and private, whereas Rosie is absolutley not that.

“My mom is a really picky person and has never been happy with anyone I date over the years but I usually ignore her because it’s not her life,” he explained.

“Yes, I always shut down my mother’s snarky comments about anyone I date.”

Tonight, his mom is throwing a dinner party, and she invited all of his family members to attend. In his family, anytime they have a party like this, everyone is expected to bring a dish to share.

He figured inviting Rosie to his mom’s party could be a great opportunity to see if they could fix things between them and improve their non-existent relationship.

He let Rosie know that she needed to make a dish, but that she should not make a dish that was sweet, since his mom can’t stand that.

He made lasagna and suggested that Rosie make anything, so long as it was not a dessert.

Despite his instructions, Rosie insisted on baking for the party, as that’s what she really is talented at creating.

