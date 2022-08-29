He Kicked His Brother Out Of His Wedding For Sneaking Alcohol Into The Dry Reception Party

A twenty-six-year-old man recently married his husband last weekend, and they both had a wonderful time.

The couple opted to keep their ceremony very intimate– only inviting about fifteen people– but had a massive reception party afterward.

And while most of the evening went swimmingly, one major rule was violated that put a damper on the rest of the evening.

The fiancés had made it clear well before their wedding that no alcohol would be served or brought in from the outside for two reasons.

First, they did not want anyone to overindulge and get out of hand during the reception.

But, the second and much more significant reason is that his now-husband struggled with alcoholism before they met.

And even though his partner was well into recovery by the time they connected, having alcohol around did not make his partner feel one hundred percent comfortable.

So, since it is both their big day, the couple decided to ban alcohol from the event in order to relax without needing to worry about a drink being shoved in their faces or the like.

Nonetheless, during the reception, he, unfortunately, learned that his twenty-one-year-old brother and sister-in-law had totally defied his wishes.

