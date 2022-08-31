He Said That His Son Would Not Be As Successful In Life As His Sister, Which Infuriated His Wife

This forty-six-year-old man and his wife have two children– a daughter who is nineteen and a son who is sixteen.

And since his daughter is entering her sophomore year of college this year, he decided to post a photo of her on social media and share his pride with a heartfelt caption.

“[My daughter] is entering her sophomore year of college. I am so proud of her, and she will go on to accomplish great success in life,” he captioned the post.

But, after he posted it, his son became really irritated. And after he asked his son what was wrong, his son apparently cited feeling really under-supported in his life choices.

“Why don’t you ever post anything about how proud you are of me? You always do it about [my sister],” his son asked.

So, he decided to tell his son that once he reached certain life milestones, he would post on social media accordingly.

His son was not satisfied with this answer, though, and said that he had already accomplished stuff in life. Moreover, he just did not acknowledge his son’s own different successes.

And at that point, he decided to just be frank with his son and tell him the truth– which came out pretty brutally.

“Look, son, you are highly intelligent. Your sister is smart; you’re smarter. I watched you both grow up and develop, and I am telling you– you are in the upper echelon,” he began.

