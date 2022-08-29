He Spent $900 On A Designer Suit, And His Girlfriend Thinks It’s Disrespectful To Her That He Did This Since She’s Struggling To Afford Her Rent Every Month In The City Where They Live

A 26-year-old guy has spent the last 8 months in a relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend. He believes they do have a genuine connection, and he likes spending time with his girlfriend.

They each are super independent, though; they are focused on their careers and advancing themselves in the workplace.

He’s an engineer, and he makes a ton more money than his girlfriend does working as an accountant.

“I live in a condo by myself,” he explained. “My girlfriend lives with a friend of her’s in an apartment, and they split rent and bills.”

“I always take initiative to pay for activities (like diners) we do as a couple because I’m doing better financially, and I’m the man in the relationship.”

“I don’t mind taking the financial “burden” in our relationship. My salary allows me to enjoy luxuries in my life while still being able to save a good amount every month.”

Now, his girlfriend has to shell out the majority of her paycheck just on her rent payments every month.

The city where they live is extremely expensive, and as he says, his girlfriend’s income does not exactly match up to the “cost of living” where they are.

Despite his girlfriend not earning enough to live comfortably in their city, she’s good at figuring it out alone and making it work.

