Her Best Friend Has Been Coming Over To Her House To Do Laundry For A Year, And She Recently Told Her This Has To Stop

A woman has a best friend with whom she has been close for more than 2 decades. Her best friend is lovely, and she really does adore her so much.

Around a year back, her best friend asked if it would be ok to stop by her house to do laundry. She told her best friend it wasn’t a problem at all.

Back then, she was under the impression that this would be a short-term agreement and that her best friend was just in a pinch.

She let her best friend have the code to get into her house in the event that she was not around, and she thought nothing of this.

Now that this has all been going on for a solid year, she gets incredibly anxious, anticipating when her best friend comes to do laundry.

“I love her to death, but I no longer have the patience for her to be at my house all day long when she does laundry,” she explained.

“I’m talking she will come at 9:30-10 am, lounge around the house, and just be here until 5-6 pm.”

“It’s bad enough that sometimes I will make up an excuse and take my toddler and leave for the day, just to get away from her. Because she will sit and drown on about her boyfriend for a solid 6-8 hours and not even ask me a single question. Just talking to talk, and about herself mainly.”

Oh, and by the way, she’s 9 months pregnant and about to have her baby literally any day now, so she really doesn’t want the burden of her best friend taking up space in her house for a whole day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.