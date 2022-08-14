Her Boyfriend Lost About Half Of His Body Weight, And She Honestly Misses How He Was When He Was Fat

A girl in her mid-20s has a boyfriend the same age as her that she has been in a relationship with for the last 7 years.

She originally met her boyfriend in her junior year of high school, and his best friend introduced the two of them.

She really did fall in love with her boyfriend from the moment that she met him. Back then, her boyfriend was a bit shorter than she was, and he was overweight as well as not exactly conventionally attractive.

Her boyfriend had the most wonderful personality though, even if he wasn’t a male model or anything like that.

He was kind, he was affectionate, and he noticed when she did different things with her makeup. He smiled in a way that made her heart melt and gave her compliments on everything.

He wrote her a letter to celebrate every single one of their anniversaries, and she saved every single one.

“He was bullied several times and had major insecurities about himself,” she explained. “I stayed with him among those years and did my best to support him.”

“I once told him I loved every part of him and that there wasn’t anything of him I wanted to change. He cried that day.”

So 3 years ago, she and her boyfriend made a commitment to get healthier together. They tossed their junk food in the trash and purchased better food.

