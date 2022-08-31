A college girl is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, and he’s the kind of guy who routinely gets irritated over small issues.

The latest thing he picked a fight with her over was her saying she wanted to get a spray tan. This all started yesterday when she went to get waxed.

The girl who performed her wax mentioned that she also does spray tans, and she was excited to get to try this out too.

She told her boyfriend later on that she was planning on getting a spray tan for the first time, but he lost it on her.

She honestly started questioning her own sanity after her boyfriend pitched a fit and accused her of wanting to get a spray tan to get more attention from other guys.

“When I tell you my boyfriend got so upset, we are currently in an argument about how me getting a spray tan is for the “wrong reasons” because I want to impress guys, and now he’s super worked up over it,” she explained.

“I’m not sure if I’m in the wrong because I got super annoyed and upset that he would even say such nonsense.”

“I told him that me getting a spray tan is for myself just as me wearing makeup is for myself. He told me it’s weird over me “bettering” my appearance for kids at my school…”

She figured a spray tan might a “fun” thing to try out before college starts back up in a week, and she never anticipated her boyfriend having such a negative reaction to this.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.