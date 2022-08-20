Her Family Keeps Coming To Her Apartment And Staying Over For Days Without Asking Her, And It’s Driving Her Crazy

A 24-year-old girl lives in a city and splits her apartment with her 25-year-old guy best friend.

The apartment she shares with her best friend has 2 bedrooms (one for him and one for her), and she wouldn’t say it’s a large or tiny apartment; it’s pretty average for the city where she lives.

So far this year, her family has unexpectedly dropped by her apartment and stayed over for several days without even asking her first if it’s ok or if they are invited, and it’s driving her crazy.

“It’s been about 4 times already this year that my family has self-invited themselves to stay at my place without asking me prior,” she explained.

“My older sibling stayed here over 3 weeks before leaving and coming back a month later to stay another 3 nights.”

“The other time it was my mom and aunt staying 2-4 nights out of the blue.”

The final straw for her putting her foot dow with her family in regard to how entitled they feel to her apartment happened yesterday.

Yesterday, her mom sent her a text asking if she could get her from the airport today at 10 in the morning.

She replied back to her mom that she sleeps up until 4 in the afternoon due to her work schedule, hoping that would give her a hint, but her mom said she was happy to just get an Uber to her apartment instead.

