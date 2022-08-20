Her Fiancé Dumped Her 3 Weeks Ago Even Though They Were Supposed To Get Married In December, And Now She’s Struggling With How To Break Up With His Little Daughter, Too

A 25-year-old woman was with her fiancé for the last 6 years, but he dumped her out of the blue just 3 weeks ago.

Their wedding was set for this December, and their relationship all came to an end after she confronted him about “throwing his life away.”

Her fiancé sadly is an addict, and he’s been picking what he’s addicted to over his loved ones. She considers him to be high-functioning when on his substance of choice, and he is in denial too about his addiction.

She confronted him about what was going on and attempted to give him several options to fix his problem, but he chose to just dump her.

Now, she is left trying to figure out how to break up with her fiancé’s 10-year-old daughter, and this little girl has called her mom for years now.

“I miss that kid so much, but breaking up with him means breaking up with her, unfortunately,” she explained.

“She called me today, asking if we could go to the mall. She reminded me that there was only one more Friday in the month, and I hadn’t taken her to the mall yet (It’s a monthly Friday mall tradition that we’ve been doing for years).”

“I told her not to worry, but I didn’t know how to tell her these traditions were over. I don’t want them to be over, but I think it has to be. I’m so upset, but it’s the way it is.”

She knows her now ex-fiancé won’t allow her to continue a relationship with his daughter, and she’s not sure how to break this news to the little girl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.