Her Fiancé Just Sprung It On Her That He Wants A Prenup Because All Of His Friends Got One, And Now She Feels Like She Doesn’t Want To Even Get Married

A woman has spent the last 2 years engaged to her fiancé, and they live together in a house that they own 50/50.

Interestingly enough, from the time that her fiancé proposed to her until recently, never once did he bring up potentially wanting her to sign a prenup.

Suddenly, her fiancé sprung it on her that he does expect her to sign a prenup, and this happened 2 weeks ago.

“My partner and I have similar wealth, and I don’t see either of us becoming millionaires anytime soon,” she explained.

As soon as her fiancé brought up the prenup he wants, she questioned him about why he would want to get one.

He gave her two reasons; the first being that he thinks it will protect them both in the worst-case scenario, and the second reason he gave is that all of his married friends got a prenup before heading to the altar.

She understandably feels blindsided that it took him years to bring up a prenup, and now that he has, she doesn’t think she even wants to get married to him anymore.

“I don’t feel comfortable making vows such as “for better for worse, sickness and health” and using the word forever when there’s a legal document in the background,” she said.

“It just doesn’t feel very romantic to me, or what my idea of getting married is about.”

