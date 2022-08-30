Her Fiancé Told Her He Will End Up Liking Her More If She Gets Rid Of The Fat On Her Stomach

A 26-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 29-year-old fiancé, and he recently pointed out something about her body that was pretty unkind.

Not too long ago, her fiancé told her that he will end up liking her more if she gets rid of the fat on her stomach.

The thing is, she’s about 5’1″ and 112 pounds, so she’s by no means overweight. Her fiancé is pretty obsessed with going to the gym, and he has some serious abs because of that.

When he did make the comment about her needing to lose the fat on her stomach, he also said that her belly looked pretty “bloated.”

At first, he hid behind telling her that losing the fat and going to the gym would be the best thing for her health, but then he said that he’s going to the gym to make himself more attractive for her, and so she should do the same for him.

“I would have understood that he wants me to exercise for my health, but he made more emphasis on my physical appearance,” she explained.

She has always felt happy with how she looks and comfortable in her own skin…up until those words came out of his mouth.

Her fiancé did say that he is attracted to her enough already, but if she does lose the fat on her stomach, he will end up liking her more.

“And so I asked him if would he like me more if I lose my belly flat or would he love me less if I don’t,” she said.

