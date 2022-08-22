Her First Kiss With A Guy She Went Out With Was So Bad That She’s Considering No Longer Speaking To Him Ever Again

A week ago, a 21-year-old girl met up with a 23-year-old guy to go on a date. She had been chatting with him for a few days before they made plans to go on their date.

For their date, they decided to go see a movie together before heading over to a nearby aquarium.

They both had been wanting to go to that aquarium, and the whole date was going quite swimmingly up until that point.

When they were done at the aquarium, her date suggested heading over to his friend’s home so that they could meet up with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend to hang out and play some games together.

The entire day was great, but then her dad leaned in to kiss her, and she instantaneously got disgusted.

“When he kissed me all I could smell was tomato sauce,” she explained. “I honestly could have looked past it, but he also kissed very sloppily, like the kind where your whole face is wet after.”

“He also had one of those beards where you could tell he had shaved it maybe a couple of days before, so It was super pointy and made my face feel all itchy.”

“But to top it all off, I had gum in my mouth…. AND HE TOOK IT.. like mid-kiss.. he literally sucked it out of my mouth and just kept it…”

The kiss was so terrible that she’s considering never speaking to this guy again in her life.

