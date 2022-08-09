Her Friends Don’t Like That She’s Dating A Guy Nearly A Decade Older Than All Of Them, And They’re Threatening To Stop Being Her Friend If She Doesn’t Break Up With Him

A 21-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 29-year-old boyfriend named Sam for the past couple of months.

She’s pretty independent for her age, and she lives on her own. She’s also studying to get her degree in nursing, and she works at a local hospital.

She and Sam both met at a local bar, and they got along great. She figured Sam had to be the same age as her, but she was shocked to learn that he was close to a decade older than she is.

“Sam looks young for his age, he actually looks to be around my age, honestly, and when I found out he was one year away from turning thirty, I really didn’t believe him,” she explained.

“He jokingly showed his ID to me to prove it, and truly I was shocked at first. We continued going out on dates, though, and we both ended up developing feelings for each other.”

“Here we are now, a few months later, and we are as happy as can be and truly enjoy every moment we have together. He supports me in any of my ventures, and I support him all the same.”

As soon as she began dating Sam, all of her friends were thrilled for her. They maintained that they were just excited for her to meet a nice guy.

When her friends learned Sam’s real age by creeping on him on social media, they were appalled.

Her friends switched from supportive to hypercritical, and they insisted Sam was only dating her for one thing only.

