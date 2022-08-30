Her Husband Ended Up Being Blackmailed With Her Racy Photos, And She Still Thinks It’s Entirely Her Cousin’s Fault Even Though It’s Really Not

Several months back, a woman attended a bachelorette party for her cousin, and it was a pretty insane night.

Her cousin basically documented the whole party, and there was evidence that she definitely wanted to be deleted after the fact.

“She took a lot of pictures, including pictures where I’m almost nude,” she explained. “I asked her to delete them or crop me out as it would be really bad if pictures like those were ever posted publicly of me for my husband and in-laws, she told me she would, but she never did.”

The photos did not disappear; instead, they ended up getting sent directly to her husband, and the person who sent them blackmailed him too.

“A month ago, my husband was sent one of those pictures and told the rest would be leaked if he didn’t buy the rest from the person,” she said.

“Luckily, he was able to find out who was trying to blackmail him, and the pictures have since been deleted. However, things have been tense between us ever since.”

Initially, she figured her cousin was the one behind the blackmail, but then she discovered that her cousin’s sister was the mastermind.

She and her husband did end up going to the police, but they didn’t want to follow through with pressing charges against her cousin’s sister.

In the aftermath of all of this, she’s still furious with her cousin and blames her for what happened.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.