Her Husband Left Her Waiting At The Airport For An Hour To Get A Ride Home Because He Didn’t Want To Leave His Baseball Game Early

A woman has a sister who just gave birth, and since her sister has been having a hard time, she booked a trip to go see her.

Her sister lives in another state, so she hopped on a plane to get there, and she spent 3 nights with her sister.

She helped her sister by cleaning, cooking, and feeding her baby. Admittedly, it was a lot of work, and she was exhausted at the end of the trip.

“I came home on an evening flight that arrived at 8 pm,” she explained. “The flight was super bumpy, and I am anxious, so that added to my nerves being fried.”

“Well, my husband was supposed to pick me up, but he had a baseball game (casual beer league) 2 miles from the airport that evening.”

“When I landed, there was one inning left in the game. I figured he’d duck out early to come to grab me, but no.”

Her husband refused to leave his baseball game early and wanted her to just sit in the airport while he finished up.

She really just wanted to get home, and her husband had already promised to cut his game short to get her.

Since he went back on his word, she thought about calling an Uber, but after she realized it would be a $200 trip home, she decided against it.

