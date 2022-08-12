Her Husband Revealed To Her That He’s No Longer Attracted To Her Since She Gained About 15 Pounds

A woman has been married to her husband for 7 years currently. If she looks back to the size that she was when she started seeing her husband to the size she is currently, she knows that she has put on between 10 to 15 pounds.

She refers to that as “typical marriage weight gain,” and her husband has also put on 10 to 15 pounds too.

“But he’s in a very healthy weight range and looks great,” she explained. “He’s a total hottie.”

“I am about 30-40 pounds over my ideal weight. My BMI falls under overweight, and am a size 12. I really want to lose the weight and have off and on lost some over the years.”

“My husband wants me to lose about 60-70 pounds. Honestly, that is my ultimate goal weight as well.”

Not long after she started dating her husband, they welcomed a child together, wound up moving to 6 new places, got several dogs, and changed careers multiple times, to say nothing of then hitting the pandemic.

All of these major occurrences and changes in her life have admittedly made it really hard for her to nail down a routine to help her lose the extra weight that she put on.

The biggest problem for her right now, though, is that her husband revealed to her that he really does not find her attractive anymore with the couple of extra pounds.

“He loves me…but it’s shattering,” she said.

