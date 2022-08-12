Her Mother-In-Law Wants To Take Her Terminally Ill Toddler On A Cross-Country Weeklong Vacation Alone, And She Said No

This woman’s daughter is about to turn three years old, but, unfortunately, the little girl has been battling a plethora of health problems.

Just one month ago, she was put into hospice care even after entering cancer remission back in May.

“Unfortunately, the cancer has returned, except now it is crushing her optic nerve and is about eight centimeters long,” the woman explained.

“Multiple doctors recommended we make our daughter as comfortable as possible as they do not believe removing the tumor is a good option.”

This mom has understandably been utterly heartbroken about the diagnosis. But, in her daughter’s final days, she and her husband have been trying to make enough memories to last a lifetime.

The parents have opted to include family members in some of these activities but have ultimately decided that parent-daughter time is most important at this point.

However, a few days ago, the woman’s mother-in-law announced a vacation that completely disregarded the family’s plans and threw her for a loop.

“She called me and said she booked tickets, a hotel, and airfare for a trip next month,” the woman recalled.

“I thought it sounded fun until she said she was taking our toddler with her. Just her, my daughter, and her husband. She did not invite my husband and me.”

