Her Parents Want To Take Her Inheritance For Themselves After News Of The Loan Forgiveness Dropped Last Week

This twenty-four-year-old woman’s great grandfather sadly passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020 at the incredible age of one hundred and seven years old.

Then, following his death, her grandmother was in charge of distributing her and her sisters’ “graduation presents”– which were essentially just a portion of their inheritance.

But, the portion is nowhere near small. In fact, each child was to be given twenty thousand dollars following graduation to help with student loan payments.

Then, as she and her two sisters grow older, they will be given more of the inheritance.

In turn, she recognizes just how privileged she and her sisters are to be starting out life with such a large chunk of change.

“I got very lucky in life for someone my age, and I am aware of this. I went to a private university with almost one hundred and seventy thousand dollars in scholarships and only had about thirty thousand dollars in federal loans after I was done and got my degree,” she explained.

She was even able to get her federal loans down to just eighteen thousand dollars via loan forbearance.

And now, since President Biden just announced his ten thousand dollar student loan forgiveness this past week, she will only have to pay eight thousand dollars of her original thirty thousand dollars in loans.

But, while she was over the moon about this, her parents basically became super pissed off. Instead of being happy that their daughter will no longer need to stress out about her loan payments, they believe she is actually no longer entitled to her grandfather’s inheritance.

