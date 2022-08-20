Her Stepsister Bullied Her Throughout Their Entire Childhood, So When She Expected To Be Her Maid-Of-Honor, She Literally Laughed Out Loud

This woman’s mother remarried a man named Pete when she was ten years old. And ever since then, she has had problems with her stepsister, Lacey.

Lacey is a year younger than the woman but has always torn her down. As a child, she would make fun of the woman using transphobic slurs and even use Autism Spectrum Disorder as an insult– both highly offensive and inappropriate.

This continued throughout middle school, to which Lacey’s father, Pete, would still defend his daughter.

“Pete would say it was just Lacey’s sense of humor and that she did not mean any harm,” the woman recalled. So, she had to live with the constant harassment.

It was not until high school when the woman’s mother and stepfather finally put their foot down.

Nonetheless, she and Lacey never recovered from those first few rough years and continue to have a strained relationship to this day.

Now, the woman is extremely excited since she is getting married in September. She and her fiancé got engaged in January of 2020 and have been planning the wedding ever since then due to the pandemic.

But, it is finally happening in just one month, and Lacey is trying to butt her way into the big event.

Apparently, last week, Lacey called the woman and asked if they could meet up at their parents’ house.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.