Her Two Friends Let Her Have Sole Ownership Of A Boat They Bought Together, But Now That She’s Sold It, They’re Angry They Were Not Involved

A twenty-eight-year-old woman and her two friends, Rick and Lucy, decided that they wanted to go on an adventure and sail down the coast. But first, they obviously needed a boat.

So, she and the two friends decided to all pitch in and bought an affordable one for three thousand dollars.

After purchasing the boat, though, the group was hit with a ton of unexpected expenses.

“There were countless things we needed to buy for it if we were going to take it anywhere. But, the biggest problem was where to keep it,” she recalled.

At first, she and her friends were keeping the boat at one of their boss’ unused moorings.

Then, when winter came, they split the cost of pulling it out of the water and did the same come springtime.

But, last summer, her boss filled up all of their moorings and did not have an extra to spare.

At that point, the friends realized that getting their own mooring would be way too expensive and opted to just anchor their boat in the harbor.

Nonetheless, this decision came with its own plethora of problems. The boat was constantly dragging its anchor, moving around the harbor, and getting caught in other boats’ gear.

