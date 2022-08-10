His Girlfriend Avoids Showing His Face In All The Photos Of Him She Shares On Social Media, And The Reason She Gave For Doing This Doesn’t Make Sense To Him

A 26-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for more than a year now, and he’s happy being with her.

He says that his girlfriend really is marvelous and a wonderful person. The one thing he doesn’t like about her, though, is that every single time she shares a photo of him on social media, she avoids showing his face.

“She has a relatively large following online and is pretty active on her Instagram,” he explained.

“She posts a lot, I’m rarely in her pictures, but if I am, my face is stickered or obscured in many ways.”

“I asked her why she does that, her reasoning is that her friends “might get jealous.” I glossed over it for a while.”

“She kept introducing me to her friends, so her reasoning just didn’t make sense anymore. Then, she changed her explanation.”

Instead of saying that her friends would end up envious, she stated that all of her followers on social media would be envious.

He wanted to dig more into her reasoning, so he pressed her on what that really meant before questioning her about what she was scared of in showing his face.

His girlfriend kept pulling answers out of thin air, and none of it made any sense to him.

