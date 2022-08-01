In 2019, This 14-Year-Old Arizona Teen Ran Away From Home, But Investigators Believe She May Have Been A Victim Of Online Grooming

On September 15, 2019, at about 7:00 a.m., Jessica Navarro of Glendale, Arizona, made a chilling discovery– her fourteen-year-old daughter, Alicia, had run away.

Jessica first realized something was wrong after waking up to find her home’s back door wide open.

She also noticed a chair placed against her backyard fence before bolting upstairs to check on her daughter.

“I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry,” Alicia wrote in a note left on her bedroom desk.

An investigation was immediately launched, and police concluded that Alicia only brought along a small backpack. Inside was makeup, body spray, her laptop, cellphone, and a comic book.

But, the circumstances of Alicia’s disappearance have also prompted heartbreaking theories. Alicia was known by her family to be shy and anxious in social situations.

She was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, regularly took medication, and was accustomed to a routine.

Nonetheless, in the months leading up to her disappearance, Alicia’s mother noticed her swaying from her routine and interests.

Facebook; pictured above is Alicia

