Live Más And Try This At-Home Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe

Is Taco Bell your fast food joint of choice? From nachos bel grande to burritos, the company serves over two billion customers every single year.

But, one of Taco Bell’s most favored menu items among customers is the crunchwrap supreme. A crunchwrap supreme is essentially a delicious love child of crunchy tacos and quesadillas that you can only get at Taco Bell.

However, one TikTok chef named Alexandra recently showed the world how to make this delicacy at home– saving Taco Bell lovers some cash and calories.

First, you should heat up a pan and drizzle in some oil. Then, crisp up a corn tostada in the pan.

While the tostada is cooking, you can begin browning your ground beef. Alexandra recommends purchasing the best ground beef you can afford because, as she said, “Honey, this ain’t actually Taco Bell.”

While the beef is browning, you should also begin adding seasonings such as diamond crystal salt, smoked paprika, oregano, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, and onion powder.

“Honestly, the more, the merrier. I always spice heavy,” Alexandra explained.

Then, once the beef is fully cooked, you can start constructing your crunchwrap. Begin by placing a large flour tortilla on a plate before spreading as much ground beef and cheese queso as you like.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot from Alexandra’s video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.