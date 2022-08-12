Nostalgic Homestyle French Toast Sticks Will Be Launching At Wendy’s Nationwide Next Week

On March 2, 2020, Wendy’s began offering their complete breakfast menu nationwide.

Customers have loved indulging in items like the Breakfast Baconator and the Breakfast Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Sandwich while sipping on Frosty-ccinos, which are essentially an unexpected yet delicious cross between a milkshake and a cappuccino.

But just this week, Wendy’s announced their latest edition to their morning spread– and it is pretty sweet.

Homestyle French Toast Sticks will now be offered nationwide beginning next Monday, August 15. Growing up, you may remember looking forward to “french toast stick day” in your elementary school cafeteria or waking up to their sweet and syrupy smell after a parent popped the Eggo version into a toaster.

So now, the fast food joint is excited to be reviving the childhood favorite and adding another non-savory item to its menu offerings.

“Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu– this time with something sweet,” Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in the company’s press release.

Wendy’s has also guaranteed that each bite of their french toast sticks will pack a mouthwatering punch– offering a crisp and golden-brown exterior contrasted by a fluffy and soft inside.

And, if you decide to try out the latest delicacy, the sticks will be offered in three size options– as a four-piece or six-piece a la carte order or as a six-piece combo meal.

