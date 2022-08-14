Pamela Anderson Announced A New Documentary With Netflix In Response To Hulu’s Short Series, Which She Never Actually Provided Consent For

In the 1990s, Pamela Anderson was a rising star. She stole the hearts of viewers with her first major acting role on Tool Time, and her fame grew exponentially after being cast in Baywatch.

Then, in 1994, Pamela met musician Tommy Lee at a New Year’s Eve party, and it did not take long for the pair to fall in love.

In fact, just four days later, the couple were wed on a Cancún beach, where they celebrated their honeymoon immediately afterward.

The whirlwind of career success and budding romance did not last long, though. In 1995, Pamela had to deal with the downfall of her reputation after a tape of her and Tommy was stolen and leaked for the entire world to see.

And while society today is increasingly more accepting of tapes and similar content being posted on platforms such as Only Fans, the public viewed Pamela in an entirely different light almost thirty years ago.

She has had to endure salacious gossip and constant criticism. And now, Pamela has to re-live the scandal all over again.

Earlier this year, Hulu released a short series entitled Pam & Tommy, which reenacts the couple’s honeymoon, tape creation, and leaking.

Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, the controversial series has also been nominated for an Emmy.

Instagram; pictured above is a note Pamela Anderson shared announcing her own Netflix documentary

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.