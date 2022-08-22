People Discuss What The Internet Killed Since “Video Killed The Radio Star”

In 1980, The Buggles released their hit song “Video Killed the Radio Star.” The tune about nostalgia and technological change during the 1960s hit home with many listeners as people mourned the past experiences that future generations would likely not understand.

Now, The Buggles’ sentiments ring even truer today with the advent of the internet and social media.

And one new Reddit thread recently revealed what over thirteen thousand people believe the internet “killed” this time.

Needing To Remember Virtually Anything

“Not being able to remember ‘that guy from that thing.'”

–Meffrey_Dewlocks

“Not having to listen to my mom and uncle list off names trying to remember the name of some actor in a one-hundred-year-old movie for an hour with no resolution.”

–Volcano-Ngh

“For real. I was trying to remember a country western-style actor with a deep voice, so I Googled something around the lines of “cowboy deep voice actor.”

