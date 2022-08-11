Recreate The Famous Chick-Fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich With This At-Home Airfryer Recipe

Are you crazy about Chick-Fil-A’s spicy chicken sandwich?

This simple yet mouth-watering sandwich, which comes with a crispy fried chicken breast and dill pickle chips between a buttery bun, is a fan favorite among Chick-Fil-A lovers across the nation.

But, frequenting fast food joints can put a dent in people’s savings quickly. Moreover, some might shy away from getting the fried delicacy too often for health reasons.

So, if you have been searching for a more health-conscious and budget-friendly Chick-Fil-A alternative that you can make at home, look no further.

Chef Alexandra on TikTok has created an entire video series about how to replicate fast food in your own kitchen, and one of her recipes specifically covers the Chick-Fil-A spicy chicken sandwich.

To make the dupe, you should first grab a medium-sized bowl and combine diamond crystal salt, coarse ground black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne powder for a bit of heat.

But, fair warning– the more cayenne you add, the spicier your chicken will be. Then, after adding all of your dry ingredients, pour in some buttermilk.

Next comes your chicken breast prep. Wash and dry your chicken with a paper towel or cloth before cutting the breasts into uniform sizes.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot from Chef Alexandra’s video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.