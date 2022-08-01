She Called Her Wedding Off Just 3 Days Before She Was Set To Walk Down The Aisle After She Learned About What Her Fiancé Did On The Night Of His Bachelor Party

A 27-year-old woman was engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé, but she ended things with him just 3 days before she was set to walk down the aisle after she learned about what he did at his bachelor party.

Well before the evening of her fiancé’s bachelor party arrived, she sat down with him to discuss their boundaries around what would be happening.

She made it clear to her fiancé that he was not allowed to have any female entertainers there and that he also was not allowed to act in any way that wasn’t considered appropriate.

He agreed with her on all of these things, and they moved forward with organizing their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which fell on the exact same weekend.

“My friends and I had booked a yacht for my party, and we brought our own drinks and ordered takeout before we went, so most of our money was spent on the yacht,” she explained.

“We had a blast. All of us got very wasted, to be honest, and the next day when I returned home, I was suffering from a hangover, and my fiancé was kind of upset with me and believed I was being inappropriate.”

“For days, I felt guilty as if I had broken some kind of boundary when the worst thing I did was get drunk with my friends and sing karaoke and make our own party.”

She was under the impression that her fiancé had adhered to all of the things she asked him to do at his bachelor party, and that’s the reason why she was wracked with guilt for acting in a less than mature way at her bachelorette party.

Then, one of the women in her bridal party phoned her up to deliver some terrible news. This woman also happens to be the girlfriend of one of her fiancé’s groomsmen, and this guy was at the bachelor party.

