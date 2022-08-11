She Confronted A Mom In Her Mom Group Because She Thinks This Woman Has A Drinking Problem

Facebook mom groups are a great way to meet other parents, bond over parenting challenges and triumphs, and bring together a fun group of friends for the children.

So, this woman decided to create her own mom group earlier this year, and about two months ago, a new mom named Sherry joined. And at first, she was a hit amongst the other moms.

“She is nice, funny, smart, and has three young kids who are awesome. We like having her around,” the woman explained.

However, as time went on, the woman and her friend Lauren began to notice something odd about Sherry– she tried to make every get-together into a “wine night.”

Whether the group’s children were playing at the playground, hanging out after school, or attending a birthday party, Sherry apparently always brought wine.

Moreover, every time the woman has seen Sherry, the mom has a glass of wine in her hand that eventually turns into a bottle.

“But, the issue is that she does NOT seem like she has had an entire bottle,” the woman said.

So, two weeks ago, the woman and her mom’s group all planned to bring their children to a popular water park near their hometown.

But, after Sherry arrived, she whipped out a bottle of vodka and allegedly waved it at everyone– encouraging all of the moms to treat themselves.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.