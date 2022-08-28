She Feared For Her Safety After Finding That Someone Left A Phone On Her Car’s Windshield And Kept Calling It

A woman feared for her safety after getting in her car and finding that someone had left their iPhone on her windshield.

“I’m terrified,” says Valisity Sarai, the woman living in California who recorded a TikTok video in her car after making the odd discovery.

Although some people may just shrug it off as a lost phone and try to take it somewhere or call the owner, Valisity mentions how worried she was to do anything after seeing so many TikTok videos about how human trafficking is on the rise.

Not only was the phone mysteriously sitting between her windshield wipers when Valisity got in her car, but someone was calling it non-stop.

Answering the phone was not a risk that she thought was worth taking. Who could blame her?

“It’s an iPhone, so they can track it,” says Valisity in her video. “But I’m like, ‘Are you trying to track me?'”

Valisity was worried that if she answered the phone and drove to a location to give it back to the owner, she could get hurt or kidnapped.

In a follow-up video, Valisity updates TikTok viewers on what exactly went down.

TikTok; pictured above is Valisity in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.