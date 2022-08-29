She Had A Baby With Her Former Flame, But Now This Guy Wants Their Baby To Spend A Lot Of Time Around His New Girlfriend That He’s Only Been Dating For A Week

3 months ago, a 33-year-old woman welcomed her daughter into the world. The father of her baby is her 38-year-old former flame, and she met him more than a year ago through a dating app.

They instantly liked one another and wound up dating for some time, but their relationship didn’t really develop due to his lack of commitment.

“We hit it off pretty well and dated for a while, but he was never really interested in going any further than a hook-up every now and again,” she explained.

“I am a single mother of two boys (6, 7), and he has a daughter (9) that he co-parents. When I found out I was pregnant, I told him right away and agreed to go forward with the baby.”

“For me, it was a really stressful and high-risk pregnancy, and I had to put my life on hold once I was closer to my due date.”

After their daughter was born, they worked out their co-parenting arrangement, though her daughter has been with her full-time since being born, and he drops by to see her when his schedule allows.

This arrangement has been working out issue-free until a couple of days ago. One week ago, her baby’s dad found a new girlfriend.

She found out about her former flame’s new girlfriend through Facebook, as he never had the decency to tell her to her face.

“I have no problem about this because we never had a serious romantic relationship,” she said. “On to the problem, he wants to spend more one-on-one time with our baby.”

