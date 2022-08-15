She Likes To Live Within Her Means, But Her Boyfriend Spends Money Like Crazy And It’s Worrying Her

A 26-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 27, and she’s pretty much convinced at this point that their differences in spending money will be the downfall of their relationship.

She’s been with her boyfriend for close to a year, and she really wants to be married within 5 years or less.

“About me, I work FT with a salaried job; I live alone and am able to cover all my monthly expenses, with 10k savings set aside and occasional “treat yourself” purchases,” she explained.

“I also have student loans that I am working to pay off, sitting at around 36k.”

“I’ve lived away from home since I was 18, so I’ve learned financial responsibility over the years and the importance of living within my means.”

In contrast, her boyfriend grew up very differently, and he keeps on living a life that’s the polar opposite of hers.

Her boyfriend’s middle class and lives with his mom and dad.

His parents do not expect him to pay for rent, food, or other bills, so he doesn’t.

Although her boyfriend does have a full-time job too, he works a trade job as an apprentice, so he doesn’t make a lot and has to deal with layoffs during certain times of the year.

