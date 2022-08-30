She Mentioned Her Guy Best Friend’s Past Feelings For Her During A Speech At His Wedding, And Now The Bride Is Super Upset

This twenty-seven-year-old woman has known one of her best friends, Christian, since 2010.

They quickly became friends during their freshman year of high school and have remained super close over the years.

She has made plenty of unforgettable memories with Christian, and they forged some great mutual friendships together.

But, from 2013 to 2016, Christian also had some pretty serious feelings for her. She never felt the same, though, and he eventually got over her. Plus, their friendship, thankfully, only grew stronger after he finally moved on.

Then, in 2018, Christian met another woman named Victoria at a bar. They immediately hit it off and started dating just two weeks later. And by 2021, Christian even proposed.

So, Christian and Victoria’s wedding finally happened this past weekend, and it was a wonderful evening.

“I was honestly a great time. I watched this kid I have known for twelve years get married to the love of his life,” she explained.

“Plus, Victoria and I honestly had a pretty decent relationship, and, according to Christian, she did not really seem to care about his past feelings for me as time went on.”

In turn, the ceremony and reception were all going swimmingly. That was until she got up to give her wedding speech, though.

