She Refused To Leave Her Date Early To Let Her Roommate Back Into Their Dorm Room After She Forgot Her Keys

A 22-year-old girl currently lives on her college campus in one of the dorm rooms, and she has a roommate named Quinn.

She wouldn’t say that Quinn is her friend, though they get on alright and never had a disagreement up until yesterday.

“I’ve noticed that Quinn can be a little forgetful, and in the morning, when she goes out to class, I usually have to remind her to take her keys with her,” she explained.

“Even then, it’s not uncommon for me to get a text or call asking if I’ll be able to let her into the dorm after work or after class.”

“It’s not a big deal, and I don’t mind doing it, and even if I didn’t plan on heading back to the dorm afterward, I’ll swing by to make sure she can get inside the dorm.”

Last night, she went out on a date to the movies, and right as she was about to shut her phone off, she noticed Quinn texted her.

She opened up the text, and Quinn wanted to know if she could leave her date to come back to their dorm room and let her in.

She sent Quinn a text back asking if she was locked out of the whole building or if she was just locked out of their dorm room, and she told her that she was locked out of the whole building.

She informed Quinn that when her date was done, she was happy to come home and let her into their room, but while she was waiting, she should try to go to another building on campus to kill time.

