She Sent Steamy Photos To What She Thought Was Her Ex-Boyfriend, But Then She Found Out That She Was Really Talking To His New Girlfriend, And This Girl Is Threatening To Make The Photos Public

An 18-year-old girl was in a relationship with her 22-year-old boyfriend for a year, but several months ago, things came to an end between them.

Her now ex-boyfriend did move on, and even though she was fully aware that he had met someone new, she decided to still reach out to him a handful of times.

“If I’m being honest, I texted him 2 or 3 times even though I wasn’t getting any responses, and I knew he had a girlfriend,” she explained.

Surprisingly, just a couple of weeks ago, she did finally hear back from her ex-boyfriend, and what he had to say definitely was encouraging.

“A few weeks ago he finally responded, saying he broke up with his girlfriend and wanted to get back together with me,” she said.

She then wound up sending him some steamy photos of herself without any clothes on, and that’s when she learned the terrible truth about who she was really speaking to.

“…I found it was his girlfriend texting me from his account the whole time,” she continued.

“She said if I keep texting her boyfriend, she’ll post them. I don’t plan on texting him anymore, but I’m still worried about what she might do with them.”

Many people had advice for her, but one woman, in particular, wondered why she would send photos like that to anyone in the first place, let alone a guy who has a girlfriend.

