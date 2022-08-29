She Thinks Her Twin Sister Is Attempting To Destroy Her Life That She’s Worked Hard To Build

A young woman was super close to her sister throughout her childhood, but that all changed when they went their separate ways in high school.

She and her sister were both in public school, though they were not put in the same classes. She ended up getting bullied so badly in high school (while her sister was not) that she decided to switch to homeschooling.

Her sister remained in public school, and she believes this was the start of everything going south between them.

“I think this is when she developed her superiority complex because I homeschooled and she attended public school,” she explained.

“She would criticize me, tell me I’m sheltered, ghetto, and stupid, and just treat me lesser than her. Fast forward to life after college, I have much more savings than her, I’m employed, I have a great job lined up for my career.”

She’s fluent in a second language, and she has even gotten the opportunity to travel around the world all by herself at just 22-years-old.

Meanwhile, her sister entered into a relationship with a guy who was incredibly toxic, and this guy even ended up assaulting her.

Thankfully, her sister is no longer with this terrible guy, but her life hasn’t improved at all since she left him behind.

“She has no job experience and is broke,” she said about her sister. “She recently moved back in with my parents where I live before my new job starts.”

