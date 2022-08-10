She Told Her Husband That There’s No Way She’s Going To Play Stepmom To His 15-Year-Old Son

A woman tied the knot with her husband half a year ago, and her husband entered their marriage with a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Her husband is just 32-years-old, and he had his son Jason when he was 17. Her husband and Jason had been alone for Jason’s whole life, up until she met her husband 2 years prior.

“His kid never liked me, which I get,” she explained. “I made the duo a trio, and he misses just his dad.”

“That said, my husband really wants to do the whole family thing that his kid didn’t get growing up.”

“He has a lot of guilt about his mom, who hasn’t been in the picture since, like, his birth, and wants him to have a stable relationship to look up to like his parents.”

She and Jason have not gotten along in the 2 years that she has been with her husband. Although she and Jason don’t go out of their ways to be mean to one another, things between them are really weird and offputting.

Their relationship was been so strange and nonexistent that she thought it might be a good idea to have a private chat with Jason.

So, she sat down with Jason and wanted him to tell her what he expected from her, which he happily did.

He informed her that she was not his mom and not his parent either, so he didn’t want her to do anything to make it seem like she was.

