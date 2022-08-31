She Wanted To Name Her First Daughter After Her Late Sister, But Her Mother Freaked Out And Actually Pledged To Cut Off Communication Until She Picks A Different Name

This woman is twenty-three years old and tragically lost her sister, Alicia, in a car accident. Alicia was just seven years old at the time.

And since losing her sibling, she has tried to do as much as she can to honor Alicia. She has gotten tattoos in her memory, curated memorials, and more.

Plus, ever since she was little, she has known that she wanted to name her first-born daughter after Alicia.

So, when she recently found out that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl, she was ecstatic.

“The name I had picked out was Alice– which is not my sister’s name exactly, but still close enough for my daughter and family to know that she was named after her late aunt,” she explained.

And thankfully, her husband also adores the name Alice and everything that it represents.

So, since the couple wanted to wait to announce their pregnancy until they knew the baby’s gender, they finally decided to tell their entire family yesterday.

And apparently, everyone was super excited about the new addition to the family and her plans to name the baby girl Alice. Well, everyone except for her mother– which she was honestly shocked about.

“My mother’s mood completely changed when we announced her name,” she recalled.

