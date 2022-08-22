She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Dumped His Girlfriend 2 Weeks Prior, And After They Slept Together, He Ghosted Her

Earlier this summer, a 20-year-old girl found herself going out and doing more things, and she wound up meeting a 24-year-old guy who works as a bartender at a bar near her.

She was pretty flirtatious with him from the get-go, and he flirted back with her. She did ask if she could have this guy’s number, but then he admitted to her that he already is in a relationship and has a girlfriend.

Instead of getting his number, they swapped information about social media and they both began following one another on Instagram.

“Throughout the whole summer whenever I’d go to that bar I’d see him and we would still flirt and talk to each other a lot but a line was never crossed,” she explained.

“Fast forward a month (I hadn’t gone out in a while), I get a DM from him asking where I’ve been and making small talk.”

This guy asked if he could take her out, and he let her know that he had broken up with his girlfriend so clearly he was now single.

She did agree to go out on a date with him, and the following day they got together. Their date went pretty perfectly.

“We got along super well and he’s such a sweetheart,” she said. “We talked about his break up, and he tells me they only broke up TWO WEEKS AGO.”

“IDK seems a little early to be seeing someone, but maybe that’s just me. At this point, I knew I was the rebound, but I did end up going home with him. The next morning he was cuddling me and being all cute and saying all this cute s***.”

