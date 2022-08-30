She Went Viral After Her Fiancé Signed A Legal Document Stating That If He Cheats, He Has To Pay All Her Bills

When most people enter relationships or even full-blown marriages, they just have to trust that their partner will not cheat.

But, for one TikTok user named Chaylene, this act of good faith just was not enough.

So, after recently getting engaged to her fiancé, Chaylene took to TikTok to share her somewhat crazy but also kind of brilliant plan to ensure that she never gets stabbed in the back.

“I have just reached a new level of crazy,” she began, “I just made– well, I did not make, he did it out of his own free will– but my fiancé just signed a legal document, and we got it notarized.”

Then, Chaylene held up the document and explained what it entailed.

“If he ever cheats on me, he has to pay my bills… So if he ever cheats on me, he’s screwed!” she said.

“I’m so smart or crazy, I don’t know,” Chaylene added.

The TikTok detailing her legally-binding cheating document, which was posted on her account @Salamiiqueen, has since gone totally viral– garnering over 8.1 million views, gaining 1.9 million likes, and spurring over fourteen thousand comments.

TikTok; pictured above is Chaylene in one of her videos

