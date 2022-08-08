She Yelled At Her Sister’s Husband While They Were On A Family Vacation, Causing The Couple To Leave Early

As much as we would love for family trips to run as smoothly as possible, we know it’s almost inevitable.

There will always be some form of family drama. Yet, while we know some argument is bound to happen, half the time, we are able to look past it and move on with the rest of our vacation plans.

However, when the spouse of a family member gets involved, that’s when situations tend to take a turn for the worst.

For the first time in almost a year, a family decided it was time for another vacation and booked a week-long stay at a motel on the beach.

As soon as the family arrived at the motel, the sister’s husband, Mark, who is 45 years old, started acting out.

Mark dramatically throws himself onto the bed and immediately starts complaining that he cannot find his contacts and hates that he will have to be blind for a week.

His wife reminds him that she packed his contacts in their toiletry bag, which was still in the car.

Mark still had to cause a scene by yelling and complaining about his contacts while wearing his glasses.

Unfortunately, these dramatic episodes from Mark are a regular occurrence for the family. By now, they are used to his antics.

