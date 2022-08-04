She’s Been Married To Her Husband For Only 2 Weeks And She Just Learned That He’s Been Secretly Spying On Her Female Roommate With A Nanny Cam

A woman just got married to her husband 2 weeks ago, and on Tuesday, she learned something that made her question everything about the man that she thought she knew so well.

On Tuesday morning, she and her husband grabbed breakfast at a local cafe, and when they got home, he went to the bathroom while she thought about taking their dogs out on a walk.

As she was searching the house, she could not find the dog leashes anywhere, so she knocked on the bathroom door to see if her husband knew where they were.

Although she knocked, her husband didn’t answer. Worried, she popped the door open, only to find that he was on his laptop looking at something.

Upon seeing her opening the door, he looked panicked, so she shut the door again and thought he was doing something private.

She still wanted to find out what he was doing on that laptop in there by himself, so she snuck over to their garage because from there, she had a clear view straight into the bathroom window.

As she peered through the window, she realized her husband was watching a video of her roommate, who was about to get into the shower in the bathroom upstairs.

“As I watched this video of a female taking off her clothing piece by piece and getting into a shower, I started to spiral, and everything started to come together in my head,” she explained.

“I began shaking, literally convulsing. I run as fast as I can to my roommate’s bathroom upstairs on the main floor and notice in the outlet a charging port. I look closer, and there it was. A little nanny cam, right in the charging port staring back at me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.