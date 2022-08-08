She’s Feels Intimidated Being 30 And Single, And She’s Wondering If She’s Going To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone

Will I be alone forever?

Becoming single and starting over again often seems frightening. A little voice tends to pop into our heads, reminding us how challenging and lonely it can be to start over.

It’s easier to bounce back when you are young. A new chapter opens; you take what you have learned from the last relationship and grow stronger for the next one.

Most of us in our early 20s are likely looking for our next apartment, otherwise known as finding a new love carefree in our 20s.

Then there’s breaking up in your 30s. You’re surrounded by friends who are coupled, planning their weddings, preparing for kids, and settling into their forever homes.

We second guess ourselves during this time. That voice creeps in, reminding us once again that we are behind in life.

Most of us don’t realize there is no timeline in life. There is no expectation for marriage and children, relationships, and building forever homes.

These thoughts left with us are preconceived notions of how society wants our lives to be.

Breaking up with your partner means a new chapter is beginning. Doors will open, and new opportunities will arise.

