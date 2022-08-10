She’s In Love With A Guy Who Spent 2 Decades In Jail, But Dating Him Is Proving To Be Turbulent

A 31-year-old woman is in love with a 42-year-old guy who spent 2 decades in jail. Before she even met this guy for the first time, though, he was completely upfront and honest with her about his past.

She did mention that what he did end up going to jail for did not involve him injuring a child or a woman and that he was released 3 years ago.

She’s spent the last 10 months dating him, and it’s proving to be pretty turbulent.

She’s a single mom to an excellent teenager. She’s independent in a financial sense and makes great money.

She owns her own home, she can afford to send her teen son to private school, and she has a lot going for her.

She did allow her ex-con of a boyfriend to move in with her and her son, and her son actually really does like this guy.

Her boyfriend helps around their house as needed, and she ended up helping him get a steady job.

“I’m a patient woman,” she explained. “He loses his head pretty quickly, but not when my son is around; either way, I’ve been navigating it as best I can.”

“Still learning – (I don’t know what mental torture 20yrs does to a person!), so I have made a lot of compromises there. Everyone deserves a chance.”

