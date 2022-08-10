She’s Starting Law School In 12 Days, And She’s Wondering If It’s Too Late To Not Go Since The Only Reason She Applied Was To Appear Smart To Other People

A young woman just completed her college undergrad program this May, and now she’s 12 days away from starting law school.

This has her feeling burnt out already, and she has not even started her new program.

She initially applied to law school because she wanted other people to think that she was one smart cookie, and she thought people also would find her successful in picking this career path.

Additionally, she was hoping to be able to make a lot of money and show herself that she is capable of completing something so difficult.

Now that she starts law school, though, in less than 2 weeks, she’s thinking it’s not really for her.

“I am going to a non-t-14 law school and know it’s way harder to make the big bucks since the field is so competitive,” she explained.

“I also will have close to 200k in student loan debt once I am out since I have no scholarship money, and that is a horrifying number to me.”

“I am not really passionate about the law, and I also have a history of mental health problems, and I just really feel like the workload is going to be too much for me to handle.”

Adding to all of her outlined concerns, she just signed a lease on a new apartment close to her school, and she’s going to be moving out of her family’s home to live on her own.

