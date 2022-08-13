in Human Interest

South Carolina Woman Tragically Dies After Being Impaled By A Beach Umbrella

mavrik - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

This past Wednesday, sixty-three-year-old Tammy Perreault visited a Garden City Beach in Horry County, South Carolina.

But, just after 12:30 p.m., wind gusts up to twenty-one miles-per-hour caused a beach umbrella to dislodge from the sand, fly through the air, and impale Tammy in the chest.

Beach patrons and off-duty medical professionals attempted to provide her with initial care before first responders could arrive on the scene.

Tammy was then transported to a local hospital but tragically died of chest trauma in the emergency room at about 1:30 p.m.

The Horry County community has since been grieving the loss of Tammy, who, according to a Facebook post by Scotty’s Beach Bar– a nearby restaurant– was a revered patron and friend.

“Today, with heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind-hearted local, Tammy Perreault,” the post read.

“Some things we will never begin to understand, but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all.”

The heartfelt words have since gained over two hundred and seventy-five likes and tons of comments from locals.

“I just cannot wrap my head around this. Sending prayers and warm thoughts,” wrote one user.

